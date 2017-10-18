Hinchcliffe and Wickens team for Canadian IndyCar lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Schmidt Peterson Motorsports will field an all-Canadian lineup next season as James Hinchcliffe returns to the IndyCar team alongside Robert Wickens.

Hinchcliffe signed a multi-year contract extension with the team, while Wickens will be making his IndyCar debut. The duo marks the first all-Canadian lineup in North American open-wheel racing since Paul Tracy and Patrick Carpentier drove for Forsythe Racing in Champ Car in 2004.

Hinchcliffe has five career wins, 14 podium finishes and started on the pole at the 2016 Indianapolis 500.

Wickens has spent the last six seasons competing in Europe for Mercedes Benz in Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM). The 28-year-old won six races, five poles and 15 podium finishes.

Wickens has two Formula Championships, and a season as a Formula One test driver for Marussia Virgin Racing.

