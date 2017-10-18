Google Fiber to make announcement Wednesday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Google Fiber to make announcement Wednesday

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Consumer Reports/youtube.com) (Source: Consumer Reports/youtube.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Google Fiber is planning an announcement Wednesday in Louisville.

Mayor Greg Fischer is planning to attend the news conference, which will be held at Neighborhood House in the Portland neighborhood at 9:30 a.m.

Google Fiber began installation in Louisville over the summer.

PREVIOUS STORIES
+ Mayor: Google Fiber network construction to begin soon
Metro Council approves ordinance to help bring Google Fiber to Louisville
AT&T files suit against Louisville Metro concerning Google fiber
Google Fiber hopes to bring gigabit internet speeds to Louisville
Google Fiber big for Louisville families and businesses
Tech company likes Metro Council's move on Google Fiber
Google fiber one step closer to reality
Louisville waits as Google Fiber pumps the brakes on service expansion

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly