Google Fiber to make announcement Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Google Fiber is planning an announcement Wednesday in Louisville.



Mayor Greg Fischer is planning to attend the news conference, which will be held at Neighborhood House in the Portland neighborhood at 9:30 a.m.



Google Fiber began installation in Louisville over the summer.

