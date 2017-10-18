UofL Board of Trustees expected to decide Jurich's fate

Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave in the wake of the FBI investigation into alleged bribery with recruits at UofL.More >>
Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave in the wake of the FBI investigation into alleged bribery with recruits at UofL.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer is planning to attend the news conference, which will be held at Neighborhood House in the Portland neighborhood.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer is planning to attend the news conference, which will be held at Neighborhood House in the Portland neighborhood.More >>
Over 800 people are expected to attend the event.More >>
Over 800 people are expected to attend the event.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
A Campbellsville gun shop is offering a reward to catch a thief.More >>
A Campbellsville gun shop is offering a reward to catch a thief.More >>