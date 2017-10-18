UofL Board of Trustees expected to decide Jurich's fate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday in Grawemeyer Hall where they are expected to make a decision about athletic director Tom Jurich’s employment.

Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave in the wake of the FBI investigation into alleged bribery with recruits at UofL.

Vince Tyra has been named the acting athletic director.

