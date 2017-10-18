Sheriff: Fire kills Texas woman and her 5 children

SILSBEE, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a woman and her five children were killed in a fire that destroyed their Texas home.
Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says the fire was reported at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near Silsbee, which is about 80 miles northeast of Houston.
He says the family's home, which he described as an apartment, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. He told KFDM-TV that the home is right behind the children's grandparents' house, which didn't burn.
He says the bodies were found after the blaze was extinguished, and described the scene as "horrific."
The children ranged in age from 3 to 11 years old.
No other details were immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Information from: KFDM-TV, http://www.kfdm.com
