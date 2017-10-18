WATCH LIVE: Bevin to unveil his plan to save public pension systems

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin will unveil “Keeping the Promise,” a comprehensive plan to save Kentucky’s ailing public pension systems.

Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker Jeff Hoover are expected to unveiled the plan with Bevin.

Hear what they have to say by watching the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.