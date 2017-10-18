3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By JULIET LINDERMAN
Associated Press

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) - A gunman opened fire at a Maryland office park on Wednesday morning, killing three co-workers and wounding two others, authorities and the business owner said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He said Prince opened fire with a handgun and then fled the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

Police were looking for him, and he was considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff did not release a motive for the shooting.

The owner of a home improvement company in the office park said the victims and the suspect all worked for him at Advanced Granite Solutions.

Barak Caba told The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview that the suspect has been an employee for four months. He said the man was a machine operator.

Caba was shaken and would not provide additional details.

The wounded were in critical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Medical Center's R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The FBI is assisting local authorities to find Prince. Investigators are currently treating the shooting as a case of workplace violence and don't see ties to terrorism, said Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the Baltimore FBI field office.

Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

