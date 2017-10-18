Texts: Sheriff, lawmaker pushed to stop cheerleader protest

(Cory Hancock/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 photo, five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders take a knee during the national anthem prior to a college football game against North Greenville, in Kennesaw, Ga. T...

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - A powerful lawmaker texted a Georgia sheriff, boasting how they pressured a university president to take action after black cheerleaders knelt during the national anthem at a football game.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained the text messages under Georgia's open records act.

Kennesaw State University cheerleaders were told they'd be kept off field during pregame activities after five knelt to protest racial injustice at a game Sept. 30.

In the texts, Republican Rep. Earl Ehrhart and Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren thanked each other for their patriotism. Ehrhart wrote Kennesaw State President Sam Olens "had to be dragged" to action, but had no choice with the sheriff and lawmaker pushing him.

The sheriff's spokesman declined comment. Ehrhart and Kennesaw State spokeswoman Tammy DeMel didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

