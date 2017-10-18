Parents of child killed by stray bullet see accused killer for the first time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was an emotional day in court for the Louisville parents whose son was killed by a stray bullet.

For the first time, the mother and father of Dequante Hobbs, Jr. saw the man accused of killing their son.

Louisville Metro police say Wyatt Williams, 23, was at a dice game on May 21 when he fired several shots at someone during an argument. According to police, one of those bullets traveled through the window of Dequante's home and killed the 7-year-old as he sat at his kitchen table, eating a piece of cake before bed.

The Hobbs family declined to speak to after the court appearance. Williams' family was also in the courtroom and they also declined to speak to reporters. Williams gave a head nod to his family when he saw them.

Williams will be back in court January 8.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.