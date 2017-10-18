CVG offering region's lowest air fare, DOT says

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was the lowest fare airport in the region during 2017's second quarter, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's average airfare ranking.

The airport says its average fare in that span was $342, better than the following regional airports:

Indianapolis, $354

Columbus, $369

Dayton, $401

Louisville, $433

Lexington, $433

According to the DOT, the national average fare during that span was $356.

The airport says its airfares have dropped 16 of the last 17 quarters dating back to the second quarter of 2013. In those four years, it claims fares have dropped approximately 37 percent, saying passengers are paying $200 less per ticket.

You can read more below:

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.