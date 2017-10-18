Poll: Big partisan gap in views on gender equality in the US

By DAVID CRARY
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Does the United States still have hard work ahead of it in enabling women to attain equality with men? The answer, according to a new large-scale survey, may depend on whether it's coming from a Democrat or a Republican.
The survey, released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center , found a sharp partisan divide on several questions related to gender equality.
According to Pew, Democrats are largely dissatisfied with the nation's progress on this issue - 69 percent say the U.S. hasn't gone far enough when it comes to giving women equal rights. Among Republicans, 54 percent say things are about right; only 26 percent say the country has more work to do.
Do American men have easier lives than women? Another big partisan gap: 49 percent of Democrats say this is true, compared to 19 percent of Republicans.
Among Democrats, those with a college education are far more likely than those with no college experience to express dissatisfaction with the current state of gender equality. While 81 percent of Democrats with at least a bachelor's degree said the U.S. hasn't gone far enough in giving women equal rights, that view was shared by only 55 percent of Democrats with a high school diploma or less. There were no significant education gaps among Republicans in views of the state of gender equality.
Pew's researchers also inquired about personal experiences with gender discrimination.
Overall, 43 percent of women said they have experienced discrimination or been treated unfairly because of their gender, compared to 18 percent of men.
Democratic women were more likely than GOP women to say they experienced such discrimination - 51 percent versus 34 percent. Among men, it's Republicans who more often say they suffered gender discrimination - 20 percent compared to 14 percent of Democratic men.
Large majorities in both parties - 89 percent of Democrats and 74 percent of Republicans - said it's very important for women to have equal rights with men in the U.S. The perceptions differed on where the country is in achieving that goal.
The Pew report did not seek to analyze reasons for the partisan gap. Christina Hoff Sommers, a former philosophy professor who is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, suggested the reasons were complex, but added this observation:
"The Republican Party is the daddy party; the Democratic Party, the mommy party. And now mom's a Feminist," she wrote in an email.
Carrie Lukas, president of conservative Independent Women's Forum, said Pew's findings supported her view that conservatives are focused on creating equal opportunities, not mandating outcomes.
"When they look at society - at how women are outperforming men at every level of education and are increasingly entering and succeeding in new professions and in the public sphere - they think that we are doing tremendously well in moving toward that goal," she said in an email.
"On the other hand, liberals are focused on equal outcomes: they define success as men and women being equally represented in all walks of life," she added. "They are frustrated that we are falling short on this measure, and want government to step in and do something to change those outcomes."
Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women's Law Center, said Pew's findings "reflect the current polarized public debate that has only been inflamed by the Trump administration."
"In reality, there isn't a partisan divide for women who experience harassment at work or in school, women who are harmed by the wage gap, or families who are struggling because they don't have affordable child care," Goss Graves said in an email. "And the solutions to these problems shouldn't be partisan either."
The nationally representative survey of 4,573 adults was conducted online Aug. 8-21 and Sept. 14-28, concluding before the national furor over sex harassment allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein. Participants were recruited via random telephone calls, and those without internet access were provided with it.
Pew said the margin of error for the full sample of responders was plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
The judge could uphold former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, or throw out charges.More >>
The judge could uphold former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, or throw out charges.More >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
NFL players and owners concluded their meeting Tuesday over social issuesMore >>
NFL players and owners concluded their meeting Tuesday over social issuesMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go homeMore >>
More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go homeMore >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, held captive by the Taliban for five years after abandoning his post in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, held captive by the Taliban for five years after abandoning his post in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.More >>