NFL will stage draft in Dallas next April

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL draft is headed for Dallas.
Well, for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which the Cowboys call home. It's the first time the draft will happen in an NFL stadium.
The Cowboys will host the 2018 draft in April. Virtually every NFL city, plus the Pro Football Hall of Fame site in Canton, Ohio, has expressed interest in holding the draft now that the league moves it around.
After decades in New York, the draft was moved to Chicago in 2015 and was held there again in 2016. It drew huge crowds, whetting the NFL's appetite for taking bids to host it.
Last year, the draft was in Philadelphia at the iconic Art Museum steps. It drew 250,000 fans for the first draft held outdoors.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
