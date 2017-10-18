Zoning changes for controversial Prospect housing complex denied

Prospect Cove would be affordable housing for seniors. (Source: LDG Development)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Metro Council committee voted against proposed zoning changes to build a controversial apartment complex in Prospect.

The proposed Prospect Cove is a four-story, 198-unit apartment complex for seniors planned for River Road near Timber Ridge Drive, behind the Kroger gas station.

Hundreds of residents attended two public meetings to say why they did not support the project.

Councilman Scott Reed asked his colleagues to vote against the project.

"Other than a few restaurants and a grocery, people living within the development will not have the ability to get anywhere without a car. There are no government services, hospitals or education centers anywhere near this proposal and there are few jobs available either," Reed said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Prospect residents fight new low-income housing development

+ Prospect will spend $250,000 to fight planned development

+ Prospect Cove affordable housing gets go-ahead

The most common complaints were the building would be too tall and out of character for the neighborhood.

Commission members voted to reject zoning changes Monday night.

The matter will now head to the full council.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.