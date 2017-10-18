Some flowers create blue halo to say hello to foraging bees

(Edwige Moyroud via AP). This 2016 photo provided by Edwige Moyroud shows a bumblebee foraging on an artificial flower with a region that appears blue due to an optical effect from microscopic ridges. The color makes flowers more visible to the bees.

(Edwige Moyroud via AP). This 2011 photo provided by Edwige Moyroud shows an Ursinia speciosa flower. The region at the base of the petals contains a dark pigment but appears blue at certain angles due to an optical effect on the surface of the cells. ...

(Edwige Moyroud via AP). This 2015 photo provided by Edwige Moyroud shows a Hibiscus trionum flower. The region at the base of the petals contains a dark pigment but appears blue at certain angles due to an optical effect on the surface of the cells. T...

By MALCOLM RITTER

AP Science Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Scientists say some flowers have found a nifty way to get the blues.

They report that the flowers create a blue halo, apparently to attract bees for pollination. Bees are drawn to the color blue, but it's hard for flowers to make that color with pigment.

The halo appears when sunlight strikes a series of tiny ridges in thin waxy surfaces of some flowers. The ridges alter how the light bounces back, which in turn produces the blue.

People can see the halos over darkly colored areas of these flowers if they look from certain angles in sunlight. Some species of tulip, daisy and peony are among the flowers that make the halo.

The research, which included experiments with bees and artificial flowers, was published Wednesday by the journal Nature.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.