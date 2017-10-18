US roster for Deutschland Cup an indication of Olympic team

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
USA Hockey has revealed its roster for the upcoming Deutschland Cup, the best indication so far of what the American Olympic team will look like without NHL players.
The 29-player roster includes former NHL forwards Brian Gionta, Ryan Malone and Mark Arcobello and defensemen Mark Stuart and Tom Gilbert. The three U.S. goaltenders are all playing in Europe: Ryan Zapolski, David Leggio and Brandon Maxwell.
The U.S. plays Slovakia, Russia and Germany at the tournament in Augsburg from Nov. 10-12. General manager Jim Johannson says the Deutschland Cup will provide the basis for the U.S. team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Among those on the roster are 2006 first-round pick Bobby Sanguinetti, 2009 Hobey Baker Award-winner Matt Gilroy and recent NHLers Drew Shore, Andy Miele, Jim Slater and Mike Lundin.
Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
