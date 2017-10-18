Take out containers can now be recycled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Curbside recycling has been expanded to include food take out containers for Louisville residents.



Mayor Greg Fischer made the announcement on Wednesday.



Residents can now toss packaging from burgers, pizza, tacos and other to-go containers into their curbside carts. Drink cups are also included.

People are asked to empty all of the containers before tossing them.



Fischer said the move is part of a plan for a cleaner and more sustainable future for Louisville.



