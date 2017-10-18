Bid to bring Amazon headquarters to Louisville submitted

Seattle is home to the internet retail giant, but now the company wants a second home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's bid to be Amazon's second home is officially in the books.

The company announced earlier this year that it would spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America.

Louisville's bid for the headquarters has reached Amazon's Seattle headquarters, according to a statement from Louisville Forward and Greater Louisville Inc (GLI). Due to a non-disclosure agreement, the details of the bid have not been released.

The full statement from the leaders of GLI and Louisivlle Forward is as follows:

"The greater Louisville region has submitted a competitive bid for Amazon HQ2, and it has arrived in Seattle in advance of the 10/19 deadline. Due to a non-disclosure agreement with Amazon, we are not able to release any details of the bid. Partners in the bid include the states of Kentucky and Indiana, Louisville Metro/Louisville Forward, Greater Louisville Inc. and several of the regional economic development organizations participating in the 15-county Advance Greater Louisville coalition. We appreciate the outpouring of support from Louisville area companies, organizations, and citizens – we couldn’t have done it without you! Our bid is full of “Louisville Love” and represents the best of what we collectively offer as a region. We do not expect to know anything more about the status of our bid until we are contacted by Amazon; their RFP states that they anticipate final site selection and announcement in 2018."

Amazon is expected to make a decision next year.

