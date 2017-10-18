Jeffersonville High senior arrested on molestation charges

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville High School student has been arrested on felony molestation charges.

According to a press release from Greater Clark County Schools, an 18-year-old senior was arrested Wednesday morning related to a situation that occurred at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

GCCS said that the administration has been cooperating with law enforcement with their investigation.

Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

