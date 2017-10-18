New Municipal Building open in Henderson

A new Municipal Building opened in Henderson on Wednesday. The over $6-million project has been in the works for 15 years.

The new building allows for a larger space for everything from offices to maintenance for city cars to making road signs.

The difference was described as night and day from the old facility which didn't even have air conditioning, and the city and employees could not be more excited.

About 80 percent of employees have started working in the new building with the hope of having everyone moved in by the end of the month.

