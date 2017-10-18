General George Patton Museum to be closed for renovations

The museum will be closed for around 6 months. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - The General George Patton Museum in Fort Knox will soon be closed due to renovations.

Fort Knox Public Affairs Office said the museum would be closed for around 6 months starting on November 1 for upgrades designed to improve vistors' experiences.

A new roof and HVAC system are slated to be installed, the sidewalks repaved and widened, visitor parking lots repaved and exterior doors replaced. Other improvements include: ensuring restrooms meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards , replacing the glass and metal in the museum's atrium, adding new audiovisual equipment to the museum's theater, adding a canopy to both the entrance and sidewalk for visitor comfort during inclement weather, preparing the museum and its grounds to provide direct access from Highway 31W, preparing artifacts for new exhibits, installing a more efficient artifact storage system and working with exhibit professionals who are designing the new ROTC Hall of Fame and Fort Knox history exhibits.

For updates on the improvements and more information about the museum, click here.

