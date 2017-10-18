Hayward from hospital: 'It hurts me that I can't be there' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hayward from hospital: 'It hurts me that I can't be there'

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) falls as Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reaches for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Hayward broke his left ankle on a play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) falls as Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reaches for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Hayward broke his left ankle on a play.

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - Celtics forward Gordon Hayward sent a video message from his hospital bed before the team's home opener, telling Boston fans: "It hurts me that I can't be there."

The crowd at the TD Garden for the Celtics' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night cheered when Hayward appeared on the video screen, wearing a hospital gown and sitting up in bed. He said he was watching the game on TV and "I'm going to be all right."

Hayward was injured in the sixth minute of his first game for the Celtics, crumpling to the floor Tuesday in Cleveland with a gruesome ankle injury. Coach Brad Stevens said Hayward is expected to make a full recovery, but it's not clear if it will be this season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

