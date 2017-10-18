Stevens: Full recovery, but no timetable for Hayward return

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) falls as Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reaches for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Hayward broke his left ankle on a play.

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward is expected to make a full recovery from the gruesome injury he sustained in the team's opener.

They just don't know how long it will take yet.

Stevens told reporters before the Celtics' home opener against Milwaukee that Hayward has a dislocated ankle and broken tibia. He is expected to have surgery soon, but it hasn't been scheduled yet. Stevens says he isn't sure if Hayward will be able to return this season.

After playing his first seven years with the Utah Jazz, Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million contract this offseason to rejoin Stevens - his college coach - in Boston. But he was injured in the sixth minute of the first game when he landed awkwardly under the basket in Cleveland.

