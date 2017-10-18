Owensboro bar to turn into sushi bar

After nearly eight years in downtown Owensboro, Gambrinus Libation Emporium is calling it quits.

Gambrinus will officially close after business on Saturday night, and reopen as sushi bar on November 1.

Paducah native Thomas Talley has taken over the popular downtown bar. After the doors close late Saturday night, Talley will have 10 days to convert the business into a sushi bar.

The tight time frame means a quick turn around.

Talley said he plans to paint the dining room but the bar side will stay close to the same. He also plans to keep craft beer on tap along with a revolving craft beer.

Talley believes the assortment will be an advantage.

They plan to be open Tuesday through Saturday.

