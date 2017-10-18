Police make quick arrest in gun shop robbery

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A gun shop offered a reward for information on a thief who stole numerous guns over the weekend.

Big Al's Gun Shop in Campsbellsville posted surveillance pictures of the suspect Monday night, asking for help from the public.

Police arrested Erik Sanders, 18, of Columbia, on Tuesday night.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: KY gun shop offers store credit for info on robbery

The Taylor County Sheriff's Department says they conducted a sting operation, recovering three stolen guns during a traffic stop in Campbellsville.

Later they say they set up an undercover buy of more of the guns at the Smith Ridge Boat Ramp. During that buy, police found four more guns and arrested Sanders.

Deputies say Sanders led them to Adair County, where they recovered an additional nine stolen guns.

Sanders was charged with first degree burglary. He is being held without bond at the Taylor County Detention Center.

Wednesday morning, the owner of Big Al's Gun Shop posted this thank you note on Facebook:

"Thank you all for the shares and the tips that came in to me here and at the Taylor County Sheriffs Department. With the help of the leads there has been arrest made. Can’t say thank you enough for the help and support from you all."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.