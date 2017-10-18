Confederate statues quickly moved in Lexington overnight

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Work to remove two confederate statues from the lawn of the historic Fayette County courthouse happened quickly Tuesday night.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray had pushed for the statues' removal since the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.

One statue honors Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and the other is for John C. Breckinridge, who was a U.S. Vice President and Confederate Secretary of War.

The City Council approved to move the statues to a local cemetery, where the men are buried.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police make quick arrest in gun shop robbery

+ Bevin unveils plan to save public pension systems

+ Union groups say new pension plan cuts their benefits

On Sept. 11, 2017, the Lexington Cemetery Trustees gave conditional approval to move the statues. Negotiations with the cemetery over the terms of that move continue.

It appeared the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission would have the final say, but a ruling Tuesday from Attorney General Andy Beshear said the group doesn't have jurisdiction of the statues, and instead it is a local matter.

Hours after the council was briefed on that ruling, crews got to work removing them.

WAVE 3 News streamed the work to remove the statues Tuesday night on Facebook.

Since negotiations with the cemetery are still ongoing, the statues are being moved to storage for now.

A press release from the Mayor's Office said that the statues are being moved immediately to protect them and to allow the work on the courthouse lawn to be completed. The courthouse is being restored.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.