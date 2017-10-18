Suspect in 2016 Elizabethtown murder takes plea deal

Buckler pled guilty to multiple assault and robbery charges.More >>
Buckler pled guilty to multiple assault and robbery charges.More >>
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Climb for the "L" of it takes place Saturday at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.More >>
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Climb for the "L" of it takes place Saturday at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.More >>
Hazardous duty employees will see no changes to their current pension plan.More >>
Hazardous duty employees will see no changes to their current pension plan.More >>
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray had pushed for the statues' removal since the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.More >>
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray had pushed for the statues' removal since the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.More >>
GCCS said that the administration has been cooperating with law enforcement with their investigation.More >>
GCCS said that the administration has been cooperating with law enforcement with their investigation.More >>