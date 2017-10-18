Suspect in 2016 Elizabethtown murder takes plea deal

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The fourth of five suspects charged in the murder of a Hardin County man has accepted a plea deal.

Braylond Buckler, 19, was set to begin his trial on Wednesday but instead accepted a 20-year sentence. As a part of the deal, Buckler must serve at least 85% of his sentence. Buckler was sentenced to 15 years on the robbery charge and five years on the assault charge.

Buckler pled guilty to multiple assault and robbery charges in connection to the robbery-turned-homicide of Windell Jones in January 2016.

