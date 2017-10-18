Drink Up: Craft beer takes over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's all about craft beer in WAVE Country this month as a special festival kicks off.

Louisville Craft Beer week began Wednesday, with a Kickoff Party at Parlour Lounge in Jeffersonville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Video: Kangaroos fight at night, caught on infrared

+ Kentucky sets record for degrees, credentials awarded

+ Life with cystic fibrosis: A Louisville man's story of triumph

Craft Beer Week continues through October 29 with events planned at various breweries, restaurants, and bars around Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Some events include Brew in the Lou, a behind the scenes tour of three local breweries and Sour Craft Kids at Four Pegs where select sours will be on draft.

To register for an event or view the complete list of events, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.