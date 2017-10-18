Drink Up: Craft beer takes over Louisville

The Board of Trustees made it official Wednesday, Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich is fired from the University of Louisville.More >>
The Board of Trustees made it official Wednesday, Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich is fired from the University of Louisville.More >>
Craft Beer Week continues through October 29.More >>
Craft Beer Week continues through October 29.More >>
The governor says hazardous duty employees will see no changes to their current pension plan. But others will.More >>
The governor says hazardous duty employees will see no changes to their current pension plan. But others will.More >>
Buckler pled guilty to multiple assault and robbery charges.More >>
Buckler pled guilty to multiple assault and robbery charges.More >>
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Climb for the "L" of it takes place Saturday at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.More >>
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Climb for the "L" of it takes place Saturday at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.More >>