Bardstown police investigating after suspect burglarizes, torches car

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Brian Ludvigsen was shocked when he saw his SUV Wednesday morning. He could still smell burning gasoline.

Firefighters initially told him an electrical malfunction may have been the reason his car burned to a crisp.

"What didn't sit right with me about that was there was a CD case outside the vehicle," Ludvigsen said. "These doors are melted shut."

Ludvigsen’s suspicions led him to review his building's surveillance cameras. A man can be seen breaking into Ludvigsen’s vehicle and eventually lighting it on fire. As time went on, the SUV became a ball of flames.

"You know incendiary fires are always dangerous because you just don't know the extent of the damage is going to do," Captain Todd Spalding with the Bardstown Fire Department said. "We had multiple exposures."

If the wind had blown a different direction, the car could have torched the nearby buildings.

Bardstown police believe the suspect also broke into several vehicles in the area around the same time as the fire on Tuesday night.

"I don't really know anybody in the area so it's not really personal," Ludvigsen said.

Ludvigsen recently moved to Bardstown from Florida. He still had moving boxes inside and items that can never be replaced.

"(My) uncle that passed away a few years ago, I had his dog tags in there," Ludvigsen said. "A good friend that passed away a few years ago, I had some of his stuff in my truck. Just a few things I kept in there. It kind of made me feel good, kind of have them looking over me kind of thing."

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Bardstown Police Department at 502-348-3163.

