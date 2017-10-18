Accused shoplifter who crashed on I-64 out of hospital, in jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An accused shoplifter who crashed on the interstate while fleeing police is out of the hospital and in jail.

Shannon Hickerson, 39, is accused of stealing from Quest Outdoors on Shelbyville Road Monday.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Shoplifter crashes on I-64 at Cannons Ln

St. Matthews Police say when an officer tried to stop Hickerson she took off, driving recklessly before striking another vehicle and crashing on I-64 at the Cannons Lane exit.

She now faces several charges including DUI, fleeing police and engaging in organized crime.

