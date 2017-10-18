Accused shoplifter who crashed on I-64 out of hospital, in jail

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Bardstown Police Department.More >>
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Bardstown Police Department.More >>
An accused shoplifter who crashed on the interstate while fleeing police is out of the hospital and in jail.More >>
An accused shoplifter who crashed on the interstate while fleeing police is out of the hospital and in jail.More >>
The Board of Trustees made it official Wednesday, Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich is fired from the University of Louisville.More >>
The Board of Trustees made it official Wednesday, Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich is fired from the University of Louisville.More >>
Craft Beer Week continues through October 29.More >>
Craft Beer Week continues through October 29.More >>
The governor says hazardous duty employees will see no changes to their current pension plan. But others will.More >>
The governor says hazardous duty employees will see no changes to their current pension plan. But others will.More >>