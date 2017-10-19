IN man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash

LANESVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A man charged in a deadly crash in Floyd County, Indiana pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Ronald Kelly, of Lanesville, was convicted of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, a level five felony.

The single-car crash happened in November 2016, on Indiana 11 at Riley Ridge Road.

One of the men in the car, Trevor Baker, 21, was killed. Two other passengers were seriously hurt.

Kelly's blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit. Witnesses say he ran from the scene but police later found him in the woods.

Sentencing is set for January.

