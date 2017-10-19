Tip or not, Cubs manager Maddon ejected for 2nd time in NLCS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon argues with umpires during the eighth inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Chicago. Maddon was ejected fr...

By The Associated Press



CHICAGO (AP) - Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been ejected for the second time in the NL Championship Series.

Maddon was tossed Wednesday night in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Maddon lost an argument in the eighth inning over what was originally called a strikeout, but changed to a foul tip.

In Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, Maddon was ejected after a call at home plate was overturned because of the slide rule.

