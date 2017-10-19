Tip or not, Cubs manager Maddon ejected for 2nd time in NLCS - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tip or not, Cubs manager Maddon ejected for 2nd time in NLCS

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been ejected for the second time in the NL Championship Series.

Maddon was tossed Wednesday night in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Maddon lost an argument in the eighth inning over what was originally called a strikeout, but changed to a foul tip.

In Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, Maddon was ejected after a call at home plate was overturned because of the slide rule.

