Former employee indicted for helping fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Curtis Wyatt (center) was federally indicted, accused of helping Eric Conn (not pictured) escape custody. (Source: LEX18)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of helping fugitive Kentucky attorney Eric Conn escape was arraigned Tuesday.

Curtis Wyatt pleaded not guilty to all charges in federal court.

The judge released him on house arrest.

Wyatt's accused of buying Conn's getaway car, and even testing security for him at the Mexican border.

Conn cut off his ankle bracelet in June, while awaiting sentencing in a social security fraud scheme.

The FBI is offering $20,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

