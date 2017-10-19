Football field dedicated at St. Stephen Church

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's newest football field was dedicated Tuesday night.

The field at St. Stephen Church is named after Laken Cosby Junior, a civil rights leader and the first African American to serve on the JCPS School Board and the Kentucky State Board of Education.

He's also the father of St. Stephen Pastor Kevin Cosby.

The field will host games for the St. Stephen youth football team, the Bulldogs.

