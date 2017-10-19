Kosair Charities takes over Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kosair Charities threw a Halloween party Tuesday night at the Louisville Zoo.

The organization rented out the entire zoo for a night of trick-or-treating, without the lines.

Children from Visually Impaired Preschool, the Kentucky School for the Blind, and the Americana Center were invited.

"The zoo puts on a great Halloween event for all kids, but sometimes it gets a little crowded," Marki Hartlage, who works at Kosair Charities, explained. "So for kids with special needs, and even underprivileged kids, to be able to come out and have that same experience, it's just invaluable and we're so happy to have them out."

They were expecting a crowd of about 2,000.

