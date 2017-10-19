Kosair Charities takes over Louisville Zoo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kosair Charities takes over Louisville Zoo

Kosair Charities threw a party at the Louisville Zoo Tuesday night. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News) Kosair Charities threw a party at the Louisville Zoo Tuesday night. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
(Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News) (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kosair Charities threw a Halloween party Tuesday night at the Louisville Zoo.

The organization rented out the entire zoo for a night of trick-or-treating, without the lines.

Children from Visually Impaired Preschool, the Kentucky School for the Blind, and the Americana Center were invited.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Life with cystic fibrosis: A Louisville man's story of triumph
Pass the Cash: Neighbor helps Ironman get back on his feet
Drink Up: Craft beer takes over Louisville

"The zoo puts on a great Halloween event for all kids, but sometimes it gets a little crowded," Marki Hartlage, who works at Kosair Charities, explained. "So for kids with special needs, and even underprivileged kids, to be able to come out and have that same experience, it's just invaluable and we're so happy to have them out."

They were expecting a crowd of about 2,000.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly