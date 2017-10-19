Thomas fires 63, takes early lead at CJ Cup in South Korea

(Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP). Justin Thomas of United States watches his approach shot on the third hole during the first round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, as the first official PGA Tour in South Korea, on Jeju Island, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 19, ...

(Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP). Jason Day of Australia lines up his putt during the first round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, as the first official PGA Tour in South Korea, on Jeju Island, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

(Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP). Adam Scott of Australia watches his shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, as the first official PGA Tour in South Korea, on Jeju Island, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

(Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP). Justin Thomas of United States points on the third hole during the first round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, as the first official PGA Tour in South Korea, on Jeju Island, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

JEJU, South Korea (AP) - Justin Thomas had two eagles on his front nine and finished with a 9-under 63 to take a first-round lead Thursday at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, the first PGA Tour tournament staged in South Korea.

Thomas started with a bogey at 10 but made amends with eagles on the par-5 12th and 18th holes and four straight birdies from No. 14-17 to turn in 29. He had three more birdies and a bogey that gave him a three-stroke cushion toward the end of the round.

Chez Reavie, Gavin Kyle Green, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman all opened with 66s and were in a share of second spot at 6 under.

Jason Day and fellow Australian Rod Pampling were at 4 under, one stroke ahead of Pat Perez, who was coming off a victory at last week's CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Adam Scott was an even after an opening round containing four birdies and four bogeys.

