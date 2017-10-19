Ground broken for West Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ceremonies were held this morning in the California neighborhood for the newest YMCA of Greater Louisville location.

Officially named the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, the 77,500 square foot facility in the 1700 block of W. Broadway will be built on the site of a former tobacco warehouse.

PREVIOUS STORY: YMCA to build new facility on W. Broadway

The two-story structure will contain a state-of-the-art fitness center, 25-meter swimming lap/family pool, gymnasium, classrooms, modern locker rooms, an indoor track and a Kid's Club that will provide childcare while members exercise. Republic Bank and Trust will also have a 2,700 square foot branch at the facility. Other occupants will include Family & Children's Place and ProRehab Physical Therapy.

The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA will be built along the Broadway street front and have 170 parking spaces along with multi-use fields in the rear. The building will also have space for healthcare, financial service options and more.

"This is a really exciting day for all of Louisville, as this new YMCA will bring new life and vibrancy to an important corridor on Broadway," said Mayor Greg Fischer. "We are very grateful to the Y for its commitment to our core city value of improving the health of our community, and for their partnership in making sure that opportunity is extended to people in all neighborhoods."

