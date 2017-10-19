West Louisville YMCA groundbreaking ceremony to happen Thursday

Artist rendering of the proposed West Broadway YMCA. (Source: YMCA of Greater Louisville)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new YMCA is coming to west Louisville.

A groundbreaking ceremony and community celebration for the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1700 West Broadway.

YMCA officials said the building will be 62,000 square foot and will also house a Norton Healthcare facility that will quality healthcare and clinical services and resources to the area. Republic Bank and Trust will also have a 2,700 square foot branch at the facility. Other occupants will include Family & Children's Place and ProRehab Physical Therapy.

