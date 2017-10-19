Favorite Halloween candy in each state

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Piles of candy are flying off the shelves across WAVE Country, as the scariest night of the year is almost here.

According to the National Retail Federation, $2.7 billion will be spent on Halloween candy this year, so it begs the question, what’s your favorite kind?



Candystore.com released its list of the most popular Halloween candy by state.



Apparently it's always hot in Indiana, because Hoosiers eat 95,000 pounds of hot tamales around Halloween - the same weight as 21 Ford F-150s!



Starbursts were the second choice among Hoosiers, followed by Snickers.



For the second year in a row, Tootsie Pops reign supreme in Kentucky.



Approximately 68,000 of them are eaten every year around Halloween.

Three Musketeers are the second most popular candy in the Bluegrass, followed by Reese’s Cups.



