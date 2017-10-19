Tight end usage up in the Big Ten this season

By LUKE MEREDITH

AP Sports Writer

Tight ends are back in vogue in the Big Ten.

There has been a noticeable rise in the use of players at the end of the line as receivers in 2017. Tight ends in the Big Ten have combined to catch 47 passes a week this season, up from 36 in 2016.

Wisconsin senior Troy Fumagalli leads the way with 18 receptions for 267 yards and three TDs, followed by Indiana's Ian Thomas (17 receptions, 260 yards and three TDs) and Purdue's Cole Herdman (11 receptions, 250 yards and two TDs).

