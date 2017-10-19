Shots fired near school in Louisville

The incident took place near Shelby Traditional Academy around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after shots were fired near a school in the Merriwether neighborhood.

The incident took place near Shelby Traditional Academy around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

Streets have been shut down to allow police to investigate.

Shelby Traditional is operating on increased security due to the police activity, according to Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Allison Martin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

