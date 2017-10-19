Police: Rape reported at NKU student apartment

Northern Kentucky University Police are investigating a reported rape at a campus apartment complex.

The suspect used marijuana possibly laced with an unknown substance to incapacitate the victim on Oct. 14, police wrote in an alert to students Wednesday.

The victim and suspect are both NKU students and were previously acquainted.

NKU officials say police are actively investigating the report.

"We have a number of measures in place on our campus help our students, staff and faculty feel secure, including a police escort available 24 hours a day and blue light emergency boxes. With this current case, I can say that our officers are investigating and looking at all leads," said NKU’s Chief John Gaffin.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact NKU Police at 859-572-5500.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.