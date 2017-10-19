VIDEO: Deputy uses carjack to help save skateboarder injured in Ky. crash

Newly released body cam video shows the group effort it took to lift a vehicle off of a skateboarder injured last weekend in Kentucky.

The 15-year-old was struck by a Honda Civic Saturday in Hebron, Ky., according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the 27-year-old driver was turning left onto Coral Drive from West Horizon Drive at the time of the incident.

The teen was trapped underneath the vehicle.

The body cam video, recorded by a Boone County deputy, shows a large scene with numerous police and resident vehicles, as well as several onlookers. Once the deputy begins using a jack to lift the vehicle, the video catches some of the onlookers helping to lift the car off the victim.

The teen was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to a site set up by family members, he is in critical condition.

The driver was not injured in the collision. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation.

