Traffic alert: Gas line repair on Bridge St. in Paducah, KY

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, ATMOS energy has restricted traffic along a section of Bridge Street in Paducah, Kentucky due to a gas line leak.

The lane restriction is along Bridge Street between US 60/Irvin Cobb Drive and Broad Street near the Flora Avenue intersection, according to a spokesperson with KYTC.

The crew is working at the edge of the road with the right hand or driving lane blocked to provide a margin of safety for workers.

This work zone is expected to be in place most Thursday, Oct. 19.

Drivers are asked to use caution.

