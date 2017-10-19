Grocery store employee charged with stealing thousands from register

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been charged in the theft of thousands of dollars in cash during a two month period while working as a grocery store cashier.

Whitney M. Henderson, 23, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking.

Henderson worked at the Save-A-Lot at 4443 Cane Run Road from January 13 to March 21, according to an arrest warrant. During that time, Henderson is accused taking $8,745 from the store by creating fake refunds, taking the cash from the register and pocketing it.

When confronted about the missing money, the warrant says Henderson admitted to some of the thefts and was fired. Further investigation uncovered more fraudulent transactions.

