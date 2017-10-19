Police: Man punched officer in the face

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was taken into custody after he punched an officer in the face, according to Louisville Metro police.

An arrest report states officers approached George Myers on the Big Four Lawn Wednesday to ask him about a previous incident involving a knife.

Police said Myers disobeyed commands not to reach into his pockets, became combative and punched one officer in the face. Police tried to use a taser on Myers, but it was ineffective and he resisted arrest.

Eventually Myers was placed in handcuffs.

Myers was booked in to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault, menacing and resisting arrest.

