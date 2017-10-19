Thousands eligible for DACA renewals failed to apply in time

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - About 21,000-22,000 young immigrants, many brought to the country illegally as children, did not submit their status renewal applications in time.
That's according to preliminary numbers released Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security.
President Donald Trump last month announced an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, which protected hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation.
But he said those whose authorizations were set to expire within six months could apply for renewals - so long as they did so by Oct. 5.
DHS spokesman David Lapan says roughly 133,000 of the 154,000 people eligible for renewals submitted their paperwork by the deadline.
Advocates complain DHS didn't do enough outreach. Lapan says he'd be "hard-pressed" to think recipients weren't aware of the change.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend about 1.5 more hours daily watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend about 1.5 more hours daily watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationshipMore >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationshipMore >>
Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallenMore >>
Trump and the new politics of honoring families of the fallenMore >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
Up in smoke: Wildfires scorch California marijuana crops at harvest timeMore >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
A week after fleeing raging wildfires, tens of thousands of emotionally ravaged Californians have drifted back home to find their lives and their communities dramatically altered.More >>
NFL players and owners concluded their meeting Tuesday over social issuesMore >>
NFL players and owners concluded their meeting Tuesday over social issuesMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
Trump is hailing Greece's economic recovery as he welcomes Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White HouseMore >>
More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go homeMore >>
More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go homeMore >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>