KSP: 2 found with meth during traffic stop

State police say a Kentucky couple are facing various drug charges following a traffic stop in Mayfield.

According to state police, it happened on Oct. 17 around 11 p.m.

During the traffic stop, troopers searched the vehicle and say various drugs, paraphernalia, and a large amount of money was found.

William D. McCampbell, 31, of Mayfield, Kentucky was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, and no tail lamps.

Kimberly R. Hendrickson, 36, of Mayfield, Kentucky was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second degree trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence.

She was also arrested for an outstanding bench warrant in a 2016 Graves County District Court case.

Both were taken to the Graves County Jail.

The investigation is continuing.

