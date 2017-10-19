Input meeting held on future of Henderson Co. bridge

Kentucky Transportation cabinet is seeking the public's input on the project to build a new bridge.

The bridge will stretch over the Green River on U.S. 60. The state said the current bridge is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete.

We're told the engineers especially want to hear from anyone who owns property along the downstream side of the current bridge.

People had the chance to see renderings of the new bridge, ask questions, and discuss the project with engineers and designers.

We're told construction on the new bridge should in late 2018 or sometime in 2019 and will take about two years to complete.

