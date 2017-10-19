Input meeting to be held on future of Henderson Co. bridge

There's a meeting on the future of the Spottsville bridge. Kentucky Transportation officials will give an update on the construction of a new bridge over the Green River, and they want your input.

We're told the engineers especially want to hear from anyone who owns property along the downstream side of the current bridge.

The meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Spottsville Elementary.

Transportation crews will be showing pictures of what the bridge could look like during the meeting.

We're told construction on the new bridge should start late next year and will take about two years to complete.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.