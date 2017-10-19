Officials install traffic light at Owensboro intersection

In Owensboro, transportation officials plan to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Leitchfield Road and Alvey Park Drive.

The new signal is expected to help with traffic flow at what will be the entrance to the new Gateway Commons Development along Hayden Road between Leitchfield Road and Pleasant Valley Road.

It will be installed in flashing mode to allow drivers to become familiar with the location.

Once paving is finished along Leitchfield road, it will be fully activated.

