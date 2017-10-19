KY schools put spotlight on bullying prevention

A new local business decided to support Imagination Library, which gives free books to children, because their children loved the program growing up.More >>
The Y has developed a partnership with nearby elementary schools with the possibility of swim classes and nutritional instruction.More >>
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning, just outside of Shepherdsville.More >>
The incident took place near Shelby Traditional Academy around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A man was taken into custody after he punched an officer in the face, according to Louisville Metro police.More >>
